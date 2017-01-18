PREP BASKETBALL: Local hoops coaches finding their way in first year with new teams | TheUnion.com

Similar to a conductor leading an orchestra, Gregg Pistochini directed the Bruins from the sideline Tuesday night, communicating with his players through hand gestures as they tried to find hoops harmony against league rival Colfax.

It was Pistochini’s first taste of the Bear River/Colfax rivalry as the head coach of the Bruins varsity boys basketball team. Bear River ended up on the losing end Tuesday night and the Bruins have struggled to a 6-12 record this season, but there is plenty of reason to believe the program is in good hands with its first-year head coach.

“The real positive thing is he has renewed the energy for basketball at Bear River. He’s brought in a whole new approach and energy,” Bear River Athletic Director and former boys basketball coach Duwaine Ganskie said at the beginning of the season. “He’s doing a great job.”

Pistochini is one of four new head coaches for local varsity high school basketball teams, joining Nevada Union boys co-head coach Mark Casey, Forest Lake Christian boys head coach Brian Metz and Bear River girls head coach Randy Billingsley.

Here is a look at the new coaches and how they have fared so far:

GREGG PISTOCHINI, BEAR RIVER (BOYS)

Pistochini is only the third varsity boys basketball head coach in the school’s history, following in the footsteps of Ganskie and Jack McCrory. He brings 30 years of coaching experience to a very young Bruins team. Bear River has just three seniors on its 11-man roster to go with three juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.

The Bruins have had their struggles with such a young team, winning just six of their first 18 games and dropping their first two Pioneer Valley league contests.

The Bruins won only three league games last season with a senior-heavy roster, and they will likely take some time before they becomes a contender in the PVL. But, Pistochini hopes to be setting a foundation on which they will begin to climb from the bottom of the league standings where they have finished last or second to last in each of the past two seasons.

“I think we’re improving each day,” Pistochini said. “Our win-loss record isn’t my barometer right now. My barometer right now is: are we improving each day? Are they doing things right on and off the court? And, are they learning about life through the game of basketball? I think they are.”

Pistochini has also breathed new life into the program by developing the Ganskie Invitational Basketball Tournament, a tourney hosted by Bear River which debuted this season. He was also the driving force behind the return of the Bear River vs. Nevada Union “Civil War” games, which is expected to be an annual occurrence.

MARK CASEY, NEVADA UNION (BOYS)

Nevada Union promoted Casey to co-head coach of the boys varsity team this year after several years as the head of the junior varsity team.

Casey, a Nevada Union graduate, has been coaching high school basketball at various levels since joining former NU head coach Dale Latimer’s staff as a varsity assistant in the 2008-09 season. The energetic Casey also has a championship pedigree in that he was a player on Nevada Union’s last Sac-Joaquin Section title team in 1982. That was under highly regarded former head coach Kermit Young.

Casey joins Nevada Union Athletic Director and longtime boys basketball head coach Jeff Dellis at the helm of the Miners program.

“To me this is an absolute gift to be able to coach with a man that I respect and trust and consider a very good friend,” Dellis said. “I’ve always said I’m very proud of the fact that our program is staffed with all NU grads except for me. To have Mark help me lead this program is a dream come true.”

So far the Miners are off to a 10-10 overall start and are 1-4 in Sierra Foothill League play. Like the Bruins, the Miners graduated a lot of talented seniors from last season’s squad and trying to build toward the future with a young team.

“I think the season is going well,” Casey said. “Coming into this year I was a bit hesitant because I knew it would be difficult. We lack size and we lost a ton of seniors, but I’m really glad with the progress we’ve made. We’ve played with a lot of effort and I’m pleased with where we are at.”

BRIAN METZ, FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN (BOYS)

Metz is in his first year as both the Forest Lake Christian athletic director and boys varsity basketball coach. He is the fourth varsity boys basketball coach in as many seasons.

“Just to earn their trust,” he said was one of his first goals. “I’ve been coaching for 15 years — various sports — mostly baseball. As the AD it’s disheartening to know these boys have had no consistency.”

The Falcons got off to a shaky start with a 4-9 record in non-league play, but are 2-0 in the Central Valley California League after victories over Foresthill and Woodland Christian.

Earlier this season, Metz said his team has designs on claiming the CVCL title.

“My goal is definitely to win league,” he said. “I think skills-wise we are good, but I think what will really help these boys is digging deep. Finding that and pulling that out of them so they can achieve more.”

RANDY BILLINGSLEY, BEAR RIVER (GIRLS)

Billingsley takes the reigns from longtime coach Jeff Bickmore, who led the Lady Bruins to multiple PVL league titles during his tenure.

Billingsley has been coaching at various levels of high school and AAU since the early 1990s and was an assistant coach with the Nevada Union girls varsity team that won back-to-back Sierra Foothill League titles in 2013 and 2014. Now, he leads a strong Bear River team that boasts talented guards in Katelyn Meylor and Alyssa Pulkinghorn as well as solid post players in Mallory Rath and Ashley Albee.

The Lady Bruins (9-8, 1-1 PVL) have battled through a tough non-league schedule and emerged with a winning record. Bear River then went on to top a highly ranked Foothill team in its league opener.

“I’m very happy with the results so far,” Billingsley said. “The (players) believe in themselves and I think we’re hitting our stride.”

