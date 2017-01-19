PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian tops Woodland Christian in league play | TheUnion.com

Behind a 30-point effort from Luke Gilliland, the Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team edged Central Valley California League foe Woodland Christian, 69-65, Wednesday night.

Gilliland, a freshmen guard, was 10-for-18 from the field and made four 3-pointers to lead the Falcons past the Cardinals. It was only Gilliland’s third game at the varsity level after being called up.

Gilliland wasn’t the only freshmen to step up for Forest Lake Christian as J.R. Malloy added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Forest Lake Christian senior Andrew Barrozo was also solid in the win, notching a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Josh McClain chipped in with nine points, and senior Nick Dethlefs grabbed eight rebounds to go with two points.

“With the injuries we have had to key players it would be easy for our guys to get down and hang their heads, but these guys are champions — they rise up,” said FLC head coach Brian Metz.

The Falcons opened CVCL play a week ago with a tight victory over Foresthill, 52-46. Gilliland was also strong in that game, scoring a team-high 13 points. Senior Brett Soria added 12 points and Barrozo notched 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

After starting the season 4-9 in non-league play, the Falcons are now 2-0 in CVCL play. Next up for Forest Lake Christian (6-9, 2-0 CVCL) is a road game at Sacramento Waldorf (16-2, 2-0 CVCL).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 47, WOODLAND CHRISTIAN 40

The Lady Falcons won their second straight CVCL game Wednesday, topping Woodland Christian on the road.

Senior guard Sara Ritchart led Forest Lake Christian with a game-high 22 points to go with six steals and three assists. FLC sophomore Lily Sween added seven points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.

The Lady Falcons opened league play with a 48-35 win over Foresthill last Friday. In that game, Ritchart notched 14 points, junior Bella Horner chipped in 12 points and senior Courtney John had 10 points to go with nine rebounds.

Forest Lake Christian (6-7, 2-0 CVCL) will look to go 3-0 in league play today when it travels to face Sac Waldorf.

PLACER 49, BEAR RIVER 43

The Lady Bruins dropped their first Pioneer Valley League game of the season Wednesday, falling to Placer on the road.

After falling behind 14-6 after one quarter, the Lady Bruins battled back to pull within one point at halftime, 20-19. But, a big third quarter by Placer put Bear River in a 10-point hole heading to the fourth quarter where it was unable to make a comeback.

Bear River was led by senior Alyssa Pulkinghorn’s 15 points. Junior Katelyn Meylor added 12 points for the Lady Bruins, and senior Ashley Albee chipped in eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Bear River (9-8, 1-1 PVL) has a home game today against Center.

FOLSOM 76, NEVADA UNION 40

The Lady Miners had a tough time at Folsom Wednesday, losing to their Sierra Foothill League opponent by 36.

Nevada Union fell behind 18-6 after one, but chipped away at the lead and went into the break down 31-22. But, it was all Folsom in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs outscored NU 45-18 in the final two quarters.

The Lady Miners (11-9, 2-3 SFL) will look to get back to .500 in league play when they host Rocklin tonight.

JV: NEVADA UNION 42, FOLSOM 36

The junior varsity Lady Miners overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to earn their third SFL win of the season.

Leading the way for NU was Jordan Lucas with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Also putting in strong efforts for the Lady Miners were Savannah Betito with nine points and eight rebounds, Mallory Burton with eight points, and Darrian Collins with solid defense and eight points.

The JV Lady Miners are now 14-6 overall and 3-2 in SFL play.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.