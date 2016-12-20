PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian looks to land back on top of CVCL | TheUnion.com

After falling from its perch at the top of the Central Valley California League and missing out on the playoffs a season ago, the 2016-17 Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team is confident they can once again rise to the top.

“We are definitely going for league, and then a section championship,” said senior guard Brett Soria. “A lot of us are seniors now. We are at our peak. I just think we have a better coach and a better mindset. That’s our goal and we really want to reach it.”

Soria is one of eight seniors on the Falcons’ 10-man roster, and one of three players that played on the 2014-15 team that won the CVCL and reached the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals.

Leading the experienced group of Falcons is first-year head coach Brian Metz, who is also the school’s athletic director. Metz is the program’s fourth varsity coach in as many seasons.

“Last year they kind of did their own thing,” Metz said. “Its been kind of a process to get these boys to understand that’s not how we are going to do things. There is a system and there are certain things that we are going to do and certain things we are not going to do.”

So far the new system has led the Falcons to a 4-6 record, a mark that Metz said is not indicative of how well his team has played during the non-league and tournament portion of the season.

“Our record is not a great reflection of how well we’ve played,” he said. “Our shooting percentage has been terrible.”

Metz said his team is still getting used to a new offense, but are generating open shots — it’s just a matter of making those open shots.

“We run our offense and have had great open looks, but when you shoot 20 percent it’s really tough to compete,” Metz said. “What we are doing right now is preparing us for league. Everything we do is preparing us for the future. Those shots are going to start to drop… Trust the process. We have to trust the process.”

Soria, who leads the team in scoring (17.4 points per game) and steals (4.5 per game), said the offense will come, but defense is where the Falcons shine.

“We are ferocious,” Soria said. “We get after it on defense. I would say defense is our strong suit.”

Soria along with senior guard Alex Schneider and senior Josh McClain are the three players that remain from the 2015 CVCL championship team and will be leaned on to propel FLC to their goals.

Soria has proven himself to be FLC’s most productive player this season and has set a tone for the rest of the squad, said Metz.

“Soria is a catalyst,” Metz said. “He doesn’t back down and that’s kind of the motto I’m trying to solidify in all our guys. We don’t back down… He’s a scorer and a menace on defense.”

Scnheider is second on the team in points with 12.5 per game. The 6-foot, 2-inch point guard also leads the team in assists with four per game and rebounds with 6.9 per game.

“Schneider is a work horse,” Metz said. “The kid is a commander and a leader on the floor. He understands the game, he understands spacing, he understands movement without the ball… He’s a champion. He will rise up.”

McClain, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard is third on the team with 8.5 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals.

“McClain jumps out of the gym and he’s a scrapper,” said Metz.

Fellow Falcons Andrew Barrozo (5.5 points per game), Josh McDonald (4.5 points per game), Austin Metz (2.4 points per game), Travis Hail and Nick Dethlefs will all be key contributors this season as well.

The Falcons do lack height in the post as they have no players taller than 6-foot, 2-inches. They will combat their lack of size with their team speed and quickness, Brian Metz said.

“We don’t have a real big man,” Metz said. “Austin (Metz) is our tallest guy at 6-2½, so we have to be quick and fortunately we are.”

In addition to being quick, the Falcons have an intensity and drive that took Brian Metz aback at first.

“The first six games of the season I was surprised by how intense they were,” he said. “Every game got more intense and the defense got better. It was great because as a coach I’ve never really been surprised game after game… These boys are hungry. And I just want to feed that fire.”

The Falcons’ on-court fire fits Metz’s coaching style.

“I’m a pretty fiery guy,” he admitted. “I’m pretty intense.”

Forest Lake Christian has just two more non-league games left before the CVCL season tips off. The Falcons will face Vacaville Christian Dec. 29 and Alpha Charter Jan. 10 before opening the league season against Foresthill Jan. 13.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.