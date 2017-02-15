PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian hoops teams finish strong, await playoff seeding | TheUnion.com

With a sweep of Delta Tuesday night, the boys and girls varsity basketball teams at Forest Lake Christian propelled themselves into the postseason on a winning note.

With the boys team topping the Saints 63-51, and the girls team earning a 47-26 victory both teams locked up second place in their respective leagues and spots in the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. The top three teams in the Central Valley California League, in which the FLC competes, get automatic bids into the postseason. Playoff seeds and brackets will be released Thursday afternoon.

The playoffs are a familiar place for the Falcons and Lady Falcons. For the boys team, reaching the playoffs this year extends a postseason streak dating back more than a decade. For the girls team, it is their fifth straight playoff berth and eighth in the last 10 years.

The Falcons (11-12 overall, 7-3 CVCL) started the season slow, but closed with wins in seven of their last 10 games. They have a solid senior core leading the way which includes guard Brett Soria (16.8 points per game, 4.6 steals per game), Andrew Barrozo (8.3 ppg, 6.5 rebounds per game), Josh McDonald (5.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Josh McClain (5.9 ppg) and Alex Schneider (11.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Schneider came into the season as one of FLC’s go-to guys, but an injury put him on the shelf for the first half of the league season. He returned for the final four games of the season, helping the Falcons win three of them. The Falcons also have skilled freshmen in Luke Gilliland (14 ppg) and J.R. Molloy.

“We still have work to do to get ready for playoffs, but it is nice to see the boys coming together with the long road of setbacks they have had to endure this season,” said FLC head coach Brian Metz in an email.

Metz said his team has set its sights on winning the section championship, something a Forest Lake Christian boys team hasn’t done since 2008.

For the Lady Falcons (12-9, 8-2), the road to the playoffs was a similar one to the boys. They started off slow in non-league play but found their stride while working through their league schedule, winning eight of their last 10 games with their only losses coming to league champ Victory Christian.

The Lady Falcons also boast talented seniors as well as impact underclassmen. The team is led by senior point guard Sara Ritchart (14.2 ppg, 4 spg) and senior Courtney John (6.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3 spg). Junior Bella Horner, junior Erin Johnson and sophomore Lily Sween have all been instrumental in FLC’s success as well.

The secret to the Lady Falcons success is in their team chemistry, said Ritchart.

“We’re really close off the court and that translates on the court,” she said earlier this season. “We really trust each other, and we all have personalties that work really well together.”

Head coach Tom Ritchart said this team is like no other he’s had before.

“It’s a zero drama team, I have no issues,” Tom Ritchart said. “Everybody is on board with their role, even the players that don’t play a lot. They are happy to contribute what they can and they know their time will come. This team has a great attitude and a feeling that together we can do this. It’s really a great thing and I’ve never had a team like this before.”

The Lady Falcons, like their counterparts on the boys team, have a goal of bringing home a Sac-Joaquin Section title. It would be their first since they won three straight from 2003-05.

“I feel like we have a pretty good chance,” said Tom Ritchart. “This team has a willingness to play together. They want to play as a team and they just want to win.”

Both the Falcons and Lady Falcons will find out their postseason paths Thursday afternoon.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.