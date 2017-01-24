PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian boys, girls cruise to victory in league play | TheUnion.com

Both the Forest Lake Christian girls and boys basketball clubs each notched impressive wins against the visiting Delta Saints Tuesday night.

Tipping off the action on the hardwood, the Lady Falcons soared out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and pulled away down the stretch in the second half for a 57-38 win.

Delta didn’t go quietly, as it overcame an early 11-point deficit to briefly lead 20-19, but the Lady Falcons found their stride and took a 33-22 advantage into the break.

Senior guard Sara Ritchart led all scorers, dropping in a game-high 19 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“We didn’t come out intense on defense, felt it was going to be an easy game I think,” said Lady Falcons head coach Tom Ritchart. “(Sara) has a lot of energy. She was shooting really well tonight. She’s a team leader, does a good job at taking command with the opportunities there.”

Also pouring on the points for the Falcons was sophomore Lily Sween, who tossed in 14 points and grabbed six boards. Senior Courtney John rained in a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11. Junior Bella Horner contributed six points.

As a team, Forest Lake Christian shot 39 percent from the floor, which included six makes from behind the arc. The Lady Falcons also dominated the glass, out-rebounding the Saints 35-25.

The Lady Falcons (8-7, 4-0 Central Valley California League) are currently in first place in league play and hit the road Friday to take on Victory Christian.

Forest Lake Christian’s boys squad followed up with the night cap, routing Delta, 73-32.

The team was led by freshman Luke Gilliland, who torched the Saints from deep, knocking down five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 24 points. Senior Brett Soria had a hot hand as well, scoring 21 points to go with six rebounds and four steals.

“Tonight was just about good defense,” said Falcons head coach Brian Metz. “We wanted to plug up the middle and that’s exactly what we did. We played well. We pulled up two freshmen. Our guys are buying into a process and I’ve been saying, ‘Trust the process.’”

Forest Lake Christian only led 13-11 after the first quarter, but soon caught fire, outscoring the Saints 24-3 in the second quarter to blow the game wide open, ahead 37-14 at the half and extended the lead to 65-25 by the end of the third quarter.

Falcons junior Travis Hail rounded out the offensive attack, dropping in nine points on a night in which the team combined for 37 boards, 14 assists and 10 steals. Leading the Falcons on the glass was Andrew Barrozo with eight.

The Falcons (7-10, 3-1 Central Valley California League) are now alone in second place in league play and hit the road Friday to take on Victory Christian.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.