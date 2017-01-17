PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River struggles down the stretch, falls to rival Colfax | TheUnion.com

The Bear River boys basketball team had its three-game winning streak over rival Colfax snapped Tuesday night, as the Bruins fell to the Falcons 49-43 at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

The Falcons’ defense clamped down on the Bruins in the second half, forcing 17 turnovers and holding Bear River to just 13 points in the final two quarters.

“When you’re making more turnovers than you’re scoring points you’re never going to win a game,” said Bear River head coach Gregg Pistochini. “We need to value the ball, we need to be strong with the ball, we need to trust our teammates and make the extra pass.”

Bear River had been impressive in the first half, hitting seven 3-pointers and taking a 30-25 lead into halftime. But, the Bruins left their offense in the locker room and Colfax started to dominate in the paint.

The Falcons opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to grab a three point lead, getting buckets from their big men Garren O’Keefe and Maxx Wolff. O’Keefe finished the night with a game-high 22 points, and Wolff scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

The Bruins struggled to get much going in the second half until freshmen Brek Vasquez hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 33-33 with a little more than 3 minutes left in the quarter. Vasquez finished with eight points off the bench.

Colfax would stretch their lead back to 37-33 before a pair of Noah Skowronski free throws pulled Bear River to within two as the third quarter ended.

Colfax made four straight free throws to get the fourth quarter started and ttok a 41-35 lead before Bear River’s Landen Clark got free for an inside bucket to get the Bruins offense going. Clark finished with a team-high 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half.

A Vasquez 3-pointer brought the Bruins to within two at 42-40, and the Bruins had opportunities to tie or take the lead in the fourth, but couldn’t seem to sink the big shot when they needed it.

O’Keefe put Colfax up by four with a nifty inside move, but the Bruins would not go away. A Solomon Branch jumper and a Garrett Pratt free throw pulled the Bruins to within one at 44-43, but Wolff made an inside shot and O’Keefe had a big block to thwart Bear River’s comeback attempt. Branch finished with 11 points for Bear River, including three 3-pointers.

The Falcons hit their free throws down the stretch to earn their first Pioneer Valley League win of the season. The Bruins are still in search of theirs.

“We’re going to get better every night,” said Pistochini. “…We’re young. The kids are playing hard. The seniors will step up as they get more experience in games like tonight. We’re going to continue to improve. We’re certainly not going to surrender. It’s a long season in a very competitive league and anything can happen.”

Bear River (6-12, 0-2 PVL) heads to Antelope to play Center Thursday night. Colfax (12-7, 1-1 PVL) hosts Lincoln Thursday night.

