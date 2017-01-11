PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River opens league play vs. Placer Thursday | TheUnion.com

The Pioneer Valley League boys basketball season opens today, tipping off a 10-game slate for the Bear River Bruins in which they will look to improve on a daily basis and try to claw out a playoff spot.

“We have a motto: compete everyday, get better everyday and come to practice to improve everyday,” said Bear River head coach Gregg Pistochini. “The playoffs will take care of itself.”

The last time a Bear River boys basketball team won a PVL title was in 2009. Since then, the PVL has been a brutal battlefield in which the Bruins have not fared well, going 14-58 in league games and making just one playoff appearance (2011-12).

The top-three teams in the PVL earn automatic playoff berths.

For the Bruins, their non-league season proved to be a turbulent ride. Bear River opened the season with a win over El Dorado and was 5-5 overall as they entered the Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament at the end of December. But, the Bruins have gone 1-5 since and enter league play on a three-game losing streak.

Pistochini isn’t worried.

“We’re going to be fine,” he said. “We’re going to make a run in league play and have a chance to place third.”

Pistochini leads a young group of Bruins, which includes two freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors and three seniors. Bear River will lean on their seniors: forward Landen Clark, who averages 9.5 points per game, point guard Solomon Branch, who averages about seven points per game, and Rhiley Harrison, who has worked his way into the starting lineup after starting the season as a reserve.

“(Rhiley’s) shown a really great attitude and work ethic, and he has worked his way into the starting lineup,” said Pistochini. “He’s really become a senior leader on the team.”

The Bruins open league play today against two-time defending PVL champ Placer, which looks poised for another title run.

Here’s a brief look at the other PVL teams:

PLACER HILLMEN (15-2)

The Hillmen shared the PVL title with Foothill two years ago, and won the PVL outright last season. They are off to a torrid start this year, winning multiple tournament championships, including the Duwaine Ganskie Invitational at Bear River and the Kendall Arnett in which they topped Del Oro in the title game. Placer returns talented players in 6-foot, 8-inch senior center Jeremy Lillis, 6-foot, 4-inch small forward Jordan Ferreira and guard Kabongo Scott. So far this season, the Hillmen are averaging 72.3 points per game and allowing just 51.3 points per game.

COLFAX FALCONS (11-6)

The Falcons haven’t won a PVL boys basketball title since the 2012-13 season and finished last in the PVL a season ago. But, with returning starters Garren O’Keefe and Marc Avila as well as new additions sophomore Maxx Wolf and junior Mason Ahrens, the Falcons have found early success. The 6-foot, 5-inch O’Keefe leads the Falcons with 21.9 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds per game. As a team, Colfax is averaging 57.6 points per game and allowing 57.1 points per game.

CENTER COUGARS (8-6)

The Cougars have the second longest league-title drought, behind Bear River, dating back to the 2010-11 season. A year ago, the Cougars finished fourth in the PVL with a 4-6 record. This season, Center returns several talented players, including T.J. Caldwell (11.8 points per game) and Andrew Stover (7.7 points per game). They join 6-foot, 5-inch transfer Zharon Houston, who is averaging 14.1 points per game and 8.9 rebounds, in making the Cougars a formidable team this year. On the season, the Cougars average 57.3 points per game and allow 53.7.

LINCOLN FIGHTING ZEBRAS (7-9)

The Fighting Zebras took second place in the PVL a season ago, and enter league play this season looking for their first league title since the 2013-14. The Zebras have good team size and return several players from last year’s team that went 24-5 overall. Lincoln has struggled offensively in non-league play, scoring just 49.6 points per game, while allowing 51.4 points per game.

FOOTHILL MUSTANGS (7-9)

The Mustangs split the PVL championship with Placer two seasons ago, and slipped to third place last year. Key returners for Foothill are seniors Vernon Robertson, who is averaging 17.9 points per game this season, and Omar Johnson, who is averaging 8.2 points per game. Senior Kendrick Hargrow has also been an impact player this season with 11.7 points per game. As a team, the Mustangs are averaging 54.5 points per game and allowing 53.5 points per game.

