PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River, Nevada Union gear up for cross-county clash | TheUnion.com

Come Saturday, the blue and gold Miners from Nevada Union will march south to face the cardinal and gray Bruins from Bear River in a cross-county hoops matchup being billed as the “Civil War.”

It will be the first such battle in what is set to be an annual event between the Nevada Union and Bear River boys and girls basketball programs.

“I wanted to bring the programs together and the community together,” said Bear River boys basketball coach Gregg Pistochini, who pitched the idea to Nevada Union co-head coaches Jeff Dellis and Mark Casey before the season. “I think it’s important to the kids at both Nevada Union and Bear River, and it’s important for all the younger kids in Nevada County… It’s a big deal for the younger kids to be able to come out and see the level of play and get a feel for what it is.”

Casey said he is a fan of the matchup.

“Gregg is a good friend of myself and Jeff. When he pitched the idea to us, we thought ‘why not?’” Casey said. “At the end of the day, I think the goal is create a fun and natural rivalry between the programs.”

Despite the “Civil War” billing, Pistochini said the matchup will be a positive experience for both programs.

“Jeff Dellis and Mark Casey are dear friends of mine,” Pistochini said. “It will be the furthest thing from a war for the coaches, players, student body and administration.”

The “Civil War” is a day long affair starting at 11:30 a.m. with the Nevada Union girls freshmen team facing Sacramento (Bear River doesn’t have a freshmen girls team). The NU freshmen boys then take on the Bear River freshmen boys at 1 p.m. The Bear River and Nevada Union JV girls then face off at 2:30 p.m. with the NU and Bear River JV boys to follow at 4 p.m. The Bear River varsity girls then link up with the NU varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. The NU and Bear River varsity boys then close the day with a 7 p.m. tipoff time. All games will be played at Bear River’s Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

BRUINS VS. MINERS

Nevada Union so far: The Miners have an 8-6 record overall and open Sierra Foothill League play Friday at Woodcreek. The matchup with Bear River will be NU’s final non-league contest of the regular season. For the season, the Miners average 53.4 points per game and allow 50.2.

Bear River so far: The Bruins are 6-8 overall as of Thursday and will face Oakmont in a non-league game Friday. Saturday’s matchup with the Miners is Bear River’s final non-league game of the regular season. For the season, the Bruins average 46.2 points per game and allow 52.6.

Key players for the Miners: Nevada Union is led by senior small forward Gary Menary, who is solid all-around player who can score from inside and out. Junior guard Jack Fraser, junior guard Owen Dal Bon, sophomore guard Cole Loper and sophomore forward Dawson Fay are also impact players for NU.

Key players for the Bruins: Leading Bear River is a trio of seniors in point guard Solomon Branch, small forward Jimmy Kelly and forward Landen Clark. At 6-foot, 6-inches, Clark will be the tallest player on the court Saturday night.

Last matchup: The last time the NU boys faced off with Bear River was in the Kendall Arnett Tournament Dec. 28, 2011. The Miners won that game 51-43 behind a 12 point, 10 rebound effort from Samuel Barber. Bear River’s Justin Beskeen had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

LADY BRUINS vs. LADY MINERS

Nevada Union so far: Nevada Union is 9-6 overall and 1-0 in SFL play after knocking off Del Oro Wednesday. The Lady Miners will face Woodcreek Friday before facing Bear River in the “Civil War” matchup. For the season, the Lady Miners average 55.3 points per game and allows 43.1.

Bear River so far: After opening the season with three straight wins, the Lady Bruins have hovered around .500 and take an 8-6 overall record into their matchup with NU. For the season, the Lady Bruins average 54.6 points per game and allow 54.3.

Key players for the Miners: Nevada Union is especially strong in the post with junior Greta Kramer and sophomore Meadow Aragon. The Lady Miners also get strong guard play from Esme Quintana, Mixtli Cortez, Hannah Lewis and Alexa Crabb.

Key players for the Bruins: Bear River boasts a one-two punch in senior guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn and junior guard Katelyn Meylor, who both average double digits in scoring. Senior forward Ashley Albee and junior forward Mallory Rath are also key players for the Lady Bruins.

Last time they played: The Lady Miners and Lady Bruins linked up earlier this season at the Nevada Union Invitational girls tournament. NU topped Bear River, 66-36, behind 16 points from Aragon. Bear River’s Meylor had 12 points in the loss. The two teams had not met in more than a decade before this season’s meeting.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.