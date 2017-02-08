PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River girls top Center to gain edge in playoff race | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team boosted its playoff chances Tuesday night, beating league foe Center, 65-64.

Coming into the game, the Lady Bruins and Lady Cougars were tied for third place in the Pioneer Valley League standings. With the win, the Lady Bruins (12-11 overall, 4-4 PVL) are now 2-0 against Center (12-11, 3-5) this season and hold a one-game advantage for third place in the league standings. The top three teams in the PVL receive automatic playoff berths.

The Lady Bruins got it done with a balanced attack, getting double-digit scoring totals from four different players.

Leading Bear River was Karinne McDonald and Katelyn Meylor with 13 points apiece. Mallory Rath added 11 points, Alyssa Pulkinghorn also had 11 points, Ashley Albee chipped in seven points and Kylee Dresbach-Hill finished with seven points.

The Lady Bruins have two games left in the regular season, starting with a road match at Lincoln (13-13, 2-6) Thursday. Bear River closes the regular season next Tuesday at home against rival Colfax (16-9, 3-5).

JV: Nevada Union 30, Granite Bay 29

In a turnover marred defensive battle the junior varsity Lady Miners grinded out a 30-29 win over Granite Bay on Tuesday night.

Trailing by four entering the fourth quarter, Nevada Union outscored the Grizzlies 10-5 in the final stanza.

Isabelle Thole led NU with nine points including a key three-point play down the stretch. Jordan Lucas added seven points and eight rebounds. Maddy Zucca chipped in with five points and made two big free throws in the game’s final minutes.

With the win NU moves to 16-10 overall and 5-6 in Sierra Foothill League play. The Lady Miners will travel to Rocklin to play their final game of the season next Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Forest Lake Christian 65, Victory Christian 53

Behind a balanced offensive attack, the Falcons topped league opponent Victory Christian Tuesday.

Forest Lake Christian had five players score in double digits, including Brett Soria (12 points), Alex Schneider (12 points), Luke Gilliland (12 points), Andrew Barrozo (11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks), and Josh McDonald (10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists).

The Falcons (11-12, 6-2 CVCL) currently sit in second place in the CVCL and have two games left in the league season. FLC will face league leader Sacramento Waldorf (22-2, 8-0) at home Friday before closing the season at Delta (3-16, 0-7).

