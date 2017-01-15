PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River girls rally past Foothill, NU girls top Granite Bay | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team opened the Pioneer Valley League season with a statement win over Foothill, coming from behind to top the Lady Mustangs, 68-62, Friday night.

The Lady Bruins (9-7, 1-0 PVL) fell behind early, and trailed, 35-25, at halftime. Bear River then cut the deficit in half in the third quarter, and went on to outscore Foothill 25-14 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. It was Foothill’s second loss of the season.

Leading the Lady Bruins was junior guard Katelyn Meylor with 34 points, including six made 3-pointers. Senior guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn added 19 points and sank five 3-pointers along the way. Senior post player Ashley Albee grabbed 10 rebounds and was strong defensively.

Bear River gets back to work Wednesday at Placer.

NEVADA UNION 59, GRANITE BAY 35

The Lady Miners got out to a 34-17 halftime lead and never looked back as they earned their second Sierra Foothill League win of the season Friday night.

Nevada Union sophomore Meadow Aragon led the way with 21 points, Greta Kramer added 18 points and Alexa Crabb chipped in 10 points, eight of which came in the second quarter.

The Lady Miners (11-8, 2-2 SFL) take the court again Wednesday at Folsom.

JV: NEVADA UNION 39, GRANITE BAY 37

With the game tied at 37-37 and less than 10 seconds left, Nevada Union’s Jordan Lucas scored the game-winning bucket to push the junior varsity Lady Miners past the Lady Grizzlies.

Lucas finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Isabelle Thole added 12 points in the win.

Nevada Union (13-6, 2-2 SFL) gets back at it Wednesday at Folsom.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE BAY 57, NEVADA UNION 50

The Miners got off to a strong start and took a 25-22 lead into halftime, but a big third quarter by the Grizzlies was the difference as NU dropped their third straight SFL game Friday night.

Granite Bay erased a three-point second half deficit by outscoring the Miners 19-9 in the third and then held off any late runs from NU.

Leading the Miners was junior guard Jack Fraser with 17 points. Senior small forward Gary Menary added 15 points and sophomore post player Dawson Fay chipped in nine points in the game.

The Miners (9-9, 0-3 SFL) travel to face Del Oro today.

