PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River girls edge rival Colfax; Nevada Union girls top Del Oro | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team put together a 45-point second half and overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to knock off league rival Colfax, 65-64, Friday night.

Leading the Lady Bruins was junior forward Mallory Rath with 17 points and 18 rebounds, 10 of which were offensive. Junior guard Katelyn Meylor added 20 points and was 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Bear River (11-9 overall, 3-2 Pioneer Valley League) opens the second half of league play Tuesday at home against Foothill.

NEVADA UNION 45, DEL ORO 44

Trailing league foe Del Oro, 44-42, with 16.9 seconds left in the game, the Lady Miners went the length of the floor and got the ball in the hands of Alexa Crabb. The junior guard had the green light from head coach Jenn Krill and she made the most of it, draining a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in the game.

Nevada Union then forced a turnover and ran out the clock to earn the road victory Friday. With the win, NU sweeps the season series against the Golden Eagles, 2-0.

Leading the Lady Miners in scoring was Meadow Aragon with 17 points, Greta Kramer with 15 and Mixtli Cortez with seven.

Next up for Nevada Union (12-10, 3-4 Sierra Foothill League) is a bout with Woodcreek Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DEL ORO 63, NEVADA UNION 53

The Miners got out to a slow start Friday and never fully recovered, losing to league opponent Del Oro at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

Nevada Union trailed 24-11 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit and got to within three points early in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

Leading the Miners was junior guard Jack Fraser with 17 points, and senior small forward Gary Menary with 14 points.

Nevada Union (10-12, 1-6 SFL) hosts league leader Woodcreek Wednesday.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 68, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 41

The Falcons improved to 4-1 in league play after cruising past Victory Christian Friday night.

The contest was close early on as FLC held just a six point lead at halftime, 31-25. The Falcons dominated the second half, outscoring Victory Christian 37-16 in the final two quarters.

Brett Soria led the Falcons with 22 points, Andrew Barrozo had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and freshmen Luke Gilliland chipped in 13 points.

The Falcons (8-10, 4-1 Central Valley California League) open the second half of league play Tuesday at Foresthill.