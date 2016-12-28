PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River falls to Del Campo in first round of Kendall Arnett tourney | TheUnion.com

A year after reaching the 2015 Kendall Arnett Tournament championship, the Bear River Bruins are headed to the consolation bracket of the annual tourney after a 62-41 drubbing at the hands of the Cougars from Del Campo.

“We weren’t doing a good job of defending their guard to post entry direct on the backside of our zone and they were also killing us on the offensive glass,” Bear River head coach Gregg Pistochini said. “We weren’t being physical early and that allowed that separation, that 19-point lead and it was difficult to come back.”

Facing Del Campo in the first round, the Bruins started a bit sluggish as the Cougars jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Bear River answered with a Landen Clark put back, a Kyler Kunde inside bucket off a Solomon Branch assist and a Jimmy Kelly 3-pointer to pull within one point. Seniors Kelly and Branch led all Bruins scorers in the game with 10 each. Clark, also a senior, finished with nine points to go with eight rebounds and five blocks.

Del Campo would close the quarter on a 6-2 run and carried that momentum in the second quarter where they outscored Bear River 22-10 to take a 36-19 edge into halftime. Del Campo’s Jordan Bryant was instrumental in the Cougars big run, scoring 12 of his game-high 20 points in the quarter.

The Bruins came out of the break with a renewed vigor on defense and held the Cougars to just eight points. On the offensive end, Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers, Branch sank a jumper and Clark hit 3-of-4 free throws to help the Bruins chip away at Del Campo’s lead.

Bear River trimmed the margin to 11 points in the fourth quarter after a Clark bucket and a Branch drive, but that would be as close as they would get. Del Campo scored the next nine points to extend the lead to 20 as they cruised down the stretch.

“We need to play more physical for one, we need to identify the offensive rotation and make sure we are talking our way through the defensive possession,” Pistochini said. “And it’s just experience. We are very young. Even my seniors don’t have a lot of court time, but the kids are playing hard, they played super hard tonight against a good Del Campo team. I’m pleased with the effort we just need to clean up a few things and moving forward I think we will continue to get better every game.”

The Kendall Arnett Tournament is celebrating its 75th installment this year and is the oldest high school boys basketball tournament in California. This season’s tourney features host Placer as well as Bear River, Del Campo, Del Oro, Union Mine, Foothill (Palo Cedro), Rio Americano and Oakmont. Bear River, which lost to Placer, 80-61, in the title game last season, is a regular at the tourney but has never won it.

The Bruins (5-6) will face the loser of the Del Oro vs. Foothill first round game in a consolation bout at 3:30 p.m. today at Placer High School.

