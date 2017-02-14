PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River falls to Colfax in league finale | TheUnion.com

The Bear River girls basketball team couldn’t quite complete a fourth-quarter comeback against the Colfax Lady Falcons and fell to their league rival, 60-57, in the regular season finale for both teams Tuesday night at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

In a game that was closely contested much of the way, the Lady Bruins fell behind by 15 points in the fourth quarter, but never gave up. Trailing 56-41 midway through the final stanza, Bear River began chipping away at Colfax’s lead. Led by Mallory Rath’s 11 fourth quarter points, Kylee Dresbach-Hill’s sound ball handling and driving ability as well as the defensive play of Ashley Albee, Grace Sypnicki and Kayla Toft, the Lady Bruins pulled to within two points at 56-54 with 34 seconds left in the game. A Colfax free throw followed by a bucket off a turnover put the Lady Falcons’ lead back to five at 59-54, but an Alyssa Pulkinghorn 3-pointer with 7 seconds left pulled Bear River back to within two. After another Colfax free throw extended the lead to three points, the Lady Bruins had one more opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds, but they never got a shot off as Colfax’s press forced a turnover with less than a second remaining in the game.

“This team never quits, even when we’re against impossible odds,” said Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley. “I’m proud of them. They never gave up… We just ran out of time.”

Leading the Lady Bruins was Rath with 15 points. Katelyn Meylor added 12 and Pulkinghorn also chipped in 12, including three 3-pointers. Albee added eight points and played well defensively.

Leading the Lady Falcons was Caleigh McClenahan with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Colfax’s Grace Bliss added 14 points and Annaliese Ballowe poured in 16, including four 3-pointers.

It was senior night at Bear River and the Lady Bruins honored seniors Albee, Pulkinghorn, Sypnicki, Rebecca Van Patten, Brittany Mouck and team manager Kaylee Guerra before the game.

The loss for Bear River drops them to 13-12 overall and 5-5 in Pioneer Valley League play, and in a tie with Colfax (18-9, 5-5 PVL) for third place. Bear River does hold the tiebreaker, said Billingsley, and will get the automatic bid to the playoffs.

