PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River drops league battle with Lincoln | TheUnion.com

Plagued by turnovers, foul trouble and long scoring droughts, the Bear River girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a rash of mistakes Wednesday night and fell to the Lincoln Lady Zebras, 58-53, at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

“We we’re not really in sync offensively,” said Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley after the game. “We played really well in the first quarter and the fourth quarter, but there was a lot of lag time in between.”

The Lady Bruins turned the ball over 23 times against their Pioneer Valley League foe and were called for 26 fouls, leading to 38 free throw attempts for the Lady Zebras of which they hit 20. Bear River went 11-for-20 from the free throw line.

Bear River (10-9, 2-2 PVL) started the game strong, racing out to a 23-11 lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Zebras ended the half on a 7-0 run and opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run to grab their first lead since the early stages of the game. Bear River never recovered.

Trailing 45-38 to start the fourth quarter, the Lady Bruins tried to rally, but Lincoln came through with an answer each time Bear River got within striking distance.

“This team is still young in terms of learning this offense and we’re still learning how to win sometimes,” said Billingley.

Leading the Lady Bruins on the night was senior guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Junior post player Mallory Rath was strong in the paint with 11 points and 19 rebounds, but spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble. Senior post player Ashley Albee added eight points and 11 rebounds. And, Rebecca Van Patten chipped in nine points.

Lincoln held Bear River’s top scoring threat Katelyn Meylor to just five points. She had been averaging 16.1 points per game this season.

For Lincoln (11-10, 1-3 PVL), sophomore Keegan Linke led the way with 14 points.

Next up for the Lady Bruins is a Friday road match at rival Colfax.

“We got to bring it on Friday,” said Billingsley. “We got Colfax, our rival, at their house and they will be ready. So, we need to be ready.”

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.