PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys top Union Mine at Kendall Arnett tourney | TheUnion.com

After a rough start at the 75th annual Kendall Arnett boys basketball tournament, the Bear River Bruins ended things on a winning note by beating the Union Mine Diamondbacks, 56-45, Friday.

Leading the Bruins to victory was senior Jimmy Kelly with 14 points. Senior post player Landen Clark added 11 points, senior Rhiley Harrison chipped in seven points and sophomore Garrett Pratt added seven points in the win.

Bear River (6-7) will now gear up for three non-league games next week, starting with a 7 p.m. game against El Camino Tuesday at home. The Bruins will also travel to face Oakmont on Friday and will host Nevada Union next Saturday.

Girls basketball

Bear River 74, Casa Roble 32

The Lady Bruins cruised past Casa Roble to earn the Ram Challenge consolation championship, Friday.

Bear River junior Katelyn Meylor led the way with a season-high 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior Mallory Rath was strong in the post with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Rath was named to the All-tourney team. Alyssa Pulkinghorn added nine points, and Kayla Toft had seven points and three assists.

The Lady Bruins have a week off before hosting Nevada Union, Jan. 7.

JV: Nevada Union 47, Rio Americano 20

The junior varsity Lady Miners improved to 2-0 at the Lincoln Invitational, beating Rio Americano handily.

Leading NU was Maddy Zucca with 12 points and Isabelle Thole with 11 points.

The Lady Mines (9-4) close the tourney against Gridley today.

