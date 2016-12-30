PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys top Union Mine at Kendall Arnett tourney | TheUnion.com

PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River boys top Union Mine at Kendall Arnett tourney
December 30, 2016
After a rough start at the 75th annual Kendall Arnett boys basketball tournament, the Bear River Bruins ended things on a winning note by beating the Union Mine Diamondbacks, 56-45, Friday.
Leading the Bruins to victory was senior Jimmy Kelly with 14 points. Senior post player Landen Clark added 11 points, senior Rhiley Harrison chipped in seven points and sophomore Garrett Pratt added seven points in the win.
Bear River (6-7) will now gear up for three non-league games next week, starting with a 7 p.m. game against El Camino Tuesday at home. The Bruins will also travel to face Oakmont on Friday and will host Nevada Union next Saturday.
Girls basketball
Bear River 74, Casa Roble 32
The Lady Bruins cruised past Casa Roble to earn the Ram Challenge consolation championship, Friday.
Bear River junior Katelyn Meylor led the way with a season-high 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Fellow junior Mallory Rath was strong in the post with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Rath was named to the All-tourney team. Alyssa Pulkinghorn added nine points, and Kayla Toft had seven points and three assists.
The Lady Bruins have a week off before hosting Nevada Union, Jan. 7.
JV: Nevada Union 47, Rio Americano 20
The junior varsity Lady Miners improved to 2-0 at the Lincoln Invitational, beating Rio Americano handily.
Leading NU was Maddy Zucca with 12 points and Isabelle Thole with 11 points.
The Lady Mines (9-4) close the tourney against Gridley today.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- A big thank you from the sports desk
- Not into skiing? Here are six fun winter activities in Tahoe that don’t involve hitting the slopes
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River falls to Del Campo in first round of Kendall Arnett tourney
- PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls close out tourney with win over San Leandro
- PREP ROUNDUP: Miners win in Windsor; Bruins lose at Kendall Arnett
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Dustin Kirk shot 5 times, 2 of the shots were fatal
- Year of waiting culminates in kidney transplant for Grass Valley man
- Bear River, Nevada County community packs Crossroads Church to say goodbye to Jude Douden
- Nevada City’s Cafe Mekka tying up loose ends
- Nevada County CHP issues maximum enforcement period