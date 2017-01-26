PREP BASKETBALL: A look at the Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christain girls teams at the midway point of league play | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian girls basketball teams are all in the thick of their league seasons, battling rivals and familiar foes week in and week out in hopes of winning enough games to garner a playoff berth.

As the regular season heads into its final few weeks and the league season hits the midway point, we take a look at what each team has accomplished so far and what is left to be done as they make a run for the postseason.

NEVADA UNION (11-10 overall, 2-4 SFL)

After a tough loss to Rocklin last week, Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill said her team needed to “take care of business” at home if they wanted to make their way into the playoffs.

The Lady Miners are 6-1 on their home court and have three more games left at Nevada Union, but taking care of that business won’t be easy. The Lady Miners will host Sierra Foothill League heavyweights Folsom (18-3 overall, 4-2 SFL) and Oak Ridge (13-8, 6-0) as well as Woodcreek (12-9, 3-3), all of which beat NU already this season.

SO FAR: Nevada Union opened the Sierra Foothill League season with an impressive home win over Del Oro (15-5, 3-3) and beat Granite Bay (12-8, 2-4). But losses to league heavyweights Folsom and Oak Ridge — as well as to Woodcreek and Rocklin — have the Lady Miners on the outside looking in. Nevada Union is currently in fifth place in the league, trailing Del Oro and Woodcreek by one game for third place. The SFL is allotted three automatic playoff spots.

STANDOUTS: The Lady Miners get strong play in the post from sophomore Meadow Aragon, who is a double-double threat every night, and junior Greta Kramer.

“Greta is our best player,” said Krill. “She might not always have the stats Meadow has, but she’s our most valuable player. She’s an awesome rebounder, a great defender, she sees the floor and she leaves every single ounce of energy on the court.”

Nevada Union gets good defensive play from Hannah Lewis, floor leadership from Esme Quintana and has scoring threats in Mixtli Cortez and Alexa Crabb.

WHAT’S LEFT: Nevada Union tips off the second half of their league season today at Del Oro, then hosts Woodcreek and Oak Ridge next week, before hitting the road to face Granite Bay on Feb. 7. The Lady Miners will close the season with a home game against Folsom on Feb. 13 and a road contest at Rocklin (10-11, 1-5) Feb. 15.

“We have to take care of the games we’re supposed to win and get hot against a team that is a little better than us,” Krill said. “It’s a matter of if we choose to fight or if we choose to lay down.”

BEAR RIVER (10-9 overall, 2-2 PVL)

The Bruins have a solid squad this season and have shown they can hang with the top teams in the Pioneer Valley League, but as a team they are still finding their stride under first-year head coach Randy Billingsley.

“This team is still young in terms of learning this offense and we’re still learning how to win sometimes,” said Billingsley after a loss to Lincoln Wednesday.

SO FAR: Bear River tipped off the Pioneer Valley League season with a big win over highly ranked Foothill (19-2 overall, 3-1 PVL). The Lady Bruins then lost to Placer (10-10, 3-1), beat Center (11-8, 2-2) and fell to Lincoln (11-10, 1-3). All four games have been tight with none being decided by more than six points.

STANDOUTS: Bear River has a dynamic duo in guards Alyssa Pulkinghorn (12.3 points per game) and Katelyn Meylor (15.5 ppg) as well as powerful post players in Mallory Rath (8.1 ppg, 10.7 rebounds per game) and Ashley Albee (7.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg). Rebecca Van Patten and Kylee Dresbach-Hill are also solid all around players that play big minutes for the Lady Bruins.

WHAT’S LEFT: The Lady Bruins reach the midway point in their league season tonight when they travel to face Colfax (14-7, 1-3).

“We got to bring it on Friday,” said Billingsley. “We got Colfax, our rival, at their house and they will be ready. So, we need to be ready.”

Bear River follows its game at Colfax with home games against Foothill and Placer next week. The Lady Bruins then hit the road for games at Center and Lincoln before closing the league season at home against Colfax Feb. 14.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN (8-7 overall, 4-0 CVCL)

The Lady Falcons have made the playoffs in four straight seasons and are poised to not only make another run at the postseason but a Central Valley California League title as well.

SO FAR: Forest Lake Christian sits atop the league after topping Foresthill (7-11 overall, 0-4 CVCL), Woodland Christian (8-11, 2-2), Sacramento Waldorf (7-11, 2-2) and Delta (4-10, 1-3) in league play. The Lady Falcons have done it in convincing fashion with only their game against Woodland Christian being decided by 10 points or less.

STANDOUTS: Senior guard Sara Ritchart is averaging 13.2 points per game, but in league play Ritchart is putting up 17. She is also averaging four steals per game in league play. Courtney John has upped her game in league play, scoring in double digits in three of the four CVCL contests. Sophomore Lily Sween has also been strong in league play, averaging 8.5 points per league game and 7.5 rebounds per league game.

WHAT’S LEFT: The Lady Falcons reach the midway point of their league season today when they face second place Victory Christian (11-7, 3-1). Next week, FLC travels to Foresthill and hosts Woodland Christian. The Lady Falcons then host Victory Christian and Sacramento Waldorf the following week and close the league season Feb. 14 at Delta.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.