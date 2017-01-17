PREP ALPINE SKIING: Miners open season with strong showing at Alpine Meadows | TheUnion.com

Nevada Union’s alpine ski team brought a strong returning women’s team and a young and developing boys team to Alpine Meadows for the first meet of the 2017 season Monday.

The first race of the season followed more than 100 inches of new snow along the crest of the Sierras, and the conditions at Alpine were perfect for the year’s first slalom event.

Nevada Union has 18 returning skiers in addition to 12 new skiers this year, and looks to be competitive against Davis High School, Colfax High School and the other members of Central II Division of the California-Nevada Ski and Snowboard Federation.

As a team, the Miners started the season with a third place finish at Monday’s slalom race.

The girls team took first place with outstanding performances from the top-four skiers. NU’s Dannah Fournier placed third with a two-race combined time of 1:29.36, Sarah Brennan placed fourth with a time of 1:36.79, Zoe Cohen was fifth with a time of 1:43.80 and Sara Thomas placed 14th with a time of 2:10.28. Tara Arenchild had to hike in the first run but had a strong second run to finish 15th with a time of 2:11.80. These solid performances put NU in first place with 258 points over second place Davis, last year’s state champion.

The men’s varsity team came in third place with a total of 224 points, despite several key skiers having to hike after missing gates. Freshman Judah Good finished in 11th place with a time of 1:38.09. Keegan Zetterberg came in 14th with a time of 1:40.21. Luke Ericson was the third Miner finishing, coming in 17th overall with a time of 1:42.06. Wyatt Curtis rounded out the point earners with an 18th place finish and a time of 1:49.03.

On the JV team, Ryan Brott led the NU skiers with a 12th place finish and a time of 1:56.77. Brott was followed by Alejandro Vinces, who finished 15th with a time of 1:58.71. Aaron Weeks came in 16th with a time of 2:05.55.

The Miner’s next race is a giant slalom, Monday at Sugar Bowl.

