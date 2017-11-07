PLAYING WITH A PURPOSE: Gold Country United soccer team honors mom battling breast cancer with tournament win
November 7, 2017
The Gold Country United Soccer Club 2003 boys team, also known as the Daredevils, took first in the Debbie Patterson Halloween Classic Oct. 29 in Rocklin.
This is the second championship this fall for the competitive team from Nevada County, they previously took the top spot at Roseville's Fall Classic Sept. 24.
The win at the Halloween Classic had a bit more meaning, however. The boys played in honor of their coach, Chris Roberts' wife, Angelique Roberts, to support her in her journey through breast cancer treatment. On their jerseys, the team donned Angelique's name alongside breast cancer awareness ribbons.
After the final whistle of their fourth game in two days, Tanner Roberts hugged his father in an emotional display and said "we won it for mom!"
Alongside coaches Tim Highsmith, Ron Conte and Chris Roberts, the team presented the championship trophy to Angelique.
August was a very difficult month for the Roberts' family. Her father passed away, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, Aug. 1. On that same day, Angelique went into the doctor for a biopsy. She was diagnosed, two days later, with breast cancer. Since that time, life has been turned upside down in the Roberts' home. Angelique had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in mid-September and starts chemo therapy in early November.
This amazing mother of five has been nothing short of incredible in dealing with the trails that have come her way, said Highsmith.
Her sister-in-law has set up a YouCaring account that has more details on Angelique, her family, and her battle with breast cancer. It's also a place where for the public to donate to the Roberts' family and help them with medical expenses related to her cancer. The web address is: https://www.youcaring.com/angeliquerobertschrisroberts-945585.
Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
