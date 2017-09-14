NU Football Boosters annual Gala set for Sept. 23

The Nevada Union Football Boosters Kick Off Gala fundraiser is set for Sept. 23 at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

The Gala, which serves as the football boosters major fundraiser of the year, will feature a taco bar courtesy of Maria's Mexican Resteraunt, a no host bar, live music, dancing, a raffle and auctions.

Tickets are available for $30 per person and $50 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.numinersfootball.com/gala-event.html.