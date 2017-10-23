Nevada Union Walkathon set for Oct. 31

Hundreds of Nevada Union student-athletes will take part in the annual NU Walkathon Oct. 31, with the purpose of building school spirit and raising funds for the renovation of the school's Strength and Conditioning Center as well as its individual sports programs.

"For our kids, it's about being a part of something larger than themselves. Extending themselves on the behalf of others," " said Nevada Union athletic director Jeff Dellis. "Our kids are role models. It's a win-win for our entire community."

Student-athletes will walk from the NU campus to Sierra College Drive, then west to Main Street and left on South Auburn. After staging in the parking lot behind Ashley Furniture, the athletes will walk together up Neal St. then right on Mill, and right onto Main Street, return to Sierra College Drive and back to the NU campus, according to http://nuwalkathon.com.

The first $50 each student raises will go towards the renovation of Nevada Union's Strength and Conditioning Center. Every dollar raised beyond $50 will directly benefit the individual athletic program in which the student is participating.

For more information about the event or to donate to the cause visit http://nuwalkathon.com.