Nevada Union basketball boosters to host Monte Carlo Night

The Nevada Union Basketball Boosters Club will be hosting a Monte Carlo Night fundraiser Nov. 17.

The event will be held at St. Canice Center in Nevada City, and tickets are available at Miner Moe's Pizza in Nevada City. The cost per ticket is $45 per person or $80 per couple if purchased in advance. Tickets are $50 per person at the door. A ticket includes $100 in "funny money," one drink and appetizers.

Funds raised will benefit the Nevada Union boys and girls basketball programs.

For more information about the event contact Tiffany Looney thelooneyfamily@gmail.com.