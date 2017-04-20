NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME: SPD Market | TheUnion.com

Ever since SPD Market opened its doors in 1959, the Nevada County institution has had a focus on serving its community.

"My grandfather (Lawrence Painter) grew up here in Nevada County," said SPD President Ben Painter. "Giving back to the community was always something that was very important to him."

Lawrence Painter passed away a couple years ago, but his commitment to community lives on.

In addition to offering a high quality, local grocery market, SPD continues to happily contribute to the benefit and advancement of the local community.

Through the years, SPD has regularly contributed funds — and at times groceries — to Nevada Union High School athletic programs. For its continual support the community market will be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame.

"It's pretty cool," Ben Painter said of the induction. "We feel honored to be included."

Ben Painter added that supporting the community and the local high school remains important to SPD and his family.

"We've always been a big contributor to the school," he said. "And not just the athletics. We contribute to choir, band, everything.

"I think it's just the thought of giving back. All the people that are contributing to our business being successful are the people that are attending these schools or have kids attending these schools."

Nevada Union Athletic Director Jeff Dellis said SPD "has been there from the beginning," and has always been quick to help with a fundraiser in any way they can.

"We like to have a big role in the community," said Ben Painter, who attended and graduated from Nevada Union as did his siblings and father.

SPD currently has two locations in Nevada County, one in Nevada City and another in Grass Valley. SPD's sponsorship signs can also be seen around multiple fields and courts on the Nevada Union campus.

