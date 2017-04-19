NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017: Janet Soulé | TheUnion.com

Janet Soulé took great pride in being a Nevada Union Miner.

"It wasn't as competitive as it is now, but the Nevada Union Miners — we held our own," she said. "We were a cohesive, strong bunch."

During her time at Nevada Union she could be found representing her school proudly on multiple fields of competition.

The 1978 Nevada Union graduate competed in tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, softball and field hockey in high school. She helped several of those teams to league championships, winning Sierra Foothill League titles in tennis twice, softball once and basketball once. She was also named the Nevada Union Female co-athlete of the year in 1978 along with her close friend and fellow Class of 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Shari Fisher. For her efforts in multiple sports Soulé is set to be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame.

Soulé said it was on those high school fields of competition where she learned valuable lessons she has applied to her life both on and off the field.

"I kind of call them the three Ds," Soule said. "You got to have the dedication, the desire and the discipline if you want to basically achieve anything in life."

Soulé also spoke highly of her high school coach and teacher Linda Miller, who had a profound impact on her.

"Linda Miller had the biggest impact and influence on my life, as a teacher and as a person," Soulé said. "She was our coach, our teacher and our mentor. The things she did, I've tried to emulate in my life."

After high school Soulé went to Cal State Stanislaus where she played on the tennis team all four years. She earned a degree in physical education from Stanislaus and got her teaching credential from Arizona State so she could follow in Miller's footsteps and become a physical education teacher and coach.

In addition to teaching physical education for nearly 30 years, Soulé has coached basketball at multiple levels from junior high up to high school varsity. She's also coached volleyball and is currently the athletic director at Buljan Middle School in the Roseville School district.

"I'm very honored," Soulé said of being inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame. "It complements my retirement from a career in physical education and it all started with my time at Nevada Union."

