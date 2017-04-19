NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017: Jacklyn Poteet | TheUnion.com

Whether she was in the pool or on the track, Jacklyn (Randall) Poteet was at the front of the pack.

"I always had a competitive nature," Poteet said.

That competitive nature, along with what she was able to accomplish in several sports is why Poteet is being inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame.

Poteet was especially strong in track and swimming. As a track athlete, she excelled in the sprint events and still holds Nevada Union records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. She was named the track team's MVP in 1979 and 1980. She was also awarded the Winged Foot Award by the track and field coaching staff in 1980.

Poteet was also the team MVP for the 1978 NU swim team that won the Sierra Foothill League title. She was the team's co-MVP in 1979.

Poteet's talents weren't confined to the pool and track though as she was also a standout on the volleyball team and the basketball team. In volleyball, she played varsity all four years and was the team's captain and MVP in 1979.

For all her accomplishments in multiple sports, Poteet was named Nevada Union's Female Most Outstanding Athlete in 1980.

"I really enjoyed playing all the different sports and the camaraderie of the team," Poteet said of her time at Nevada Union.

After high school, Poteet focused on family and community. She raised a daughter, Amanda, who played softball at Nevada Union and later attended, played softball at and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Poteet also got involved in youth sports locally, volunteering with the Nevada County Girls Softball League for 10 years, three of which she was the president. Poteet was also big in the travel softball scene and made a big effort to help find scholarships for girls who could not afford to pay playing fees. She also volunteered her time helping the Orca recreational swim team when they first started out. Poteet had spent 10 years swimming with the Penguins recreational team, starting when she was 7 years old.

Poteet currently lives and works in Grass Valley.

