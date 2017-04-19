NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017: Durelle Schimek | TheUnion.com

When Durelle Schimek looks back on her time at Nevada Union it's a cornucopia of fond memories.

"There were just so many good times I had. It was all great. I had wonderful coaches, and of course the success I had made it more fun," Schimek said.

The 1986 graduate did a good job of mixing fun with success because she had plenty of both. For her efforts she will be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the 2017 class.

During her time at Nevada Union, Schimek was a standout on the basketball court and a star on the track and field team.

Schimek set four Nevada Union school records in track and field, including the shot put, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and high jump. Her record in the high jump still stands today.

She also won Sac-Joaquin Section individual championships in the high jump (1985) and the shot put (1986).

In basketball, she was named the team MVP in her senior year and played for fellow Class of 2017 Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Janet Soule.

"So fortunate that I was lucky enough to end up at Nevada Union because of the fantastic coaches and the athletic program. Everything. Very fortunate and very thankful that I ended up here," she said.

After high school, Schimek went to Cal Poly Pomona where she continued her track and field dominance.

At Cal Poly Pomana, Schimek won NCAA National Championships in the heptathlon (1988) and the javelin (1988, 1989). She was also an All-American in the high jump (1988, 1989). During her collegiate years, Schimek set several marks that still rank in the top-10 all time at Cal Poly Pomona and still holds the school record in the javelin. Schimek was also named Cal Poly Pomona's Athlete of the Year.

"Just trained hard. Put in many, many hours and it all paid off," she said. "It was just amazing."

Schimek's prowess on the track landed her a spot as an alternate on the 1988 U.S.A. Olympic team and later a Nike Sponsorship. She would go on to compete at the USA Outdoor Nationals, placing eighth in the javelin in 1989 and seventh in 1990.

Schimek never participated in the Olympics, but did get to travel the world and compete for Team U.S.A. in several international events.

"Just the joy of competing stands out," she said. "There are so many good memories."

Nowadays Schimek lives in Grass Valley and works as a caretaker and an artist.

