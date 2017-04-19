NEVADA UNION ATHLETICS HALL OF FAME 2017: Shari Fisher | TheUnion.com

No matter the sport Shari Fisher was competing in, you could count on her giving it her all — and her all was downright impressive.

The 1978 Nevada Union graduate was a star in multiple sports, including tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball and softball. She starred as a pitcher on the softball team, earning four All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors and was named MVP twice. She received the same accolades in basketball.

In badminton, she was the singles champ in 1976 and on the tennis court she earned All-SFL First Team honors in her senior year. For her efforts she will be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the 2017 class.

"It was fun for me," Fisher said as she recalled her playing days at NU. "It was good camaraderie. I've always enjoyed it. Had a good time. Lots of laughs."

Fisher was named the Nevada Union co-athlete of the Year in 1978 along with her teammate, friend and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Janet Soule.

After high school, Fisher went to the University of California, Berkeley on a softball scholarship. She moved from pitcher to catcher and earned All-NorCal League honors all four years there. She also helped those Cal teams to four straight NorCal League championships and three Women's College World Series appearances.

In her sophomore season at Cal, Fisher played catcher and pitched. That season she was an All-National Team First Team selection and a Broderick Award nominee. The Broderick Award goes to the top female athlete in the nation. Fisher earned All-American honors in her junior and senior seasons at Cal.

After her playing days at Cal came to a close, Fisher attended San Diego State University where she obtained her teaching credential in physical education and biology. She also was an assistant coach at San Diego State during that time. She later became the head softball coach at Grossmont Junior College from 1985-88.

Fisher then moved from coaching college athletics and became a teacher of sports and recreation in the California Department of Corrections from 1988-1997. She eventually became a correctional counselor from 1997-2003 before finishing her career as a Parole Agent. She retired in 2010.

Fisher said she was able to use what she learned through sport to better herself and others throughout her professional career.

"What I learned in all my participation in sports is staying positive, being patient, play fair and give 110 percent in everything that I do," she said on her Hall of Fame nomination form. "I believe this is what has molded me to become a better person, teacher and coach.

"I have taught many levels of sports and in many classrooms, and can say that because of what I have learned, I can apply it in my classrooms or sports fields and can impart to others what it takes to be a good leader and a good person."

Fisher now lives in Oregon, where she enjoys fishing and gardening.

"I live on a river," she said. "I can go salmon fishing out my front door."

