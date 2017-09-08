Nevada County Junior Golf Tour tees off Sept. 17

Registration is currently open for the Nevada County Junior Golf Tour.

The Tour will be a four course event over a two month period, starting at the Nevada County Country Club Sept. 17, followed by an event at Lake of the Pines Oct.1, one at Darkhorse Golf Club Oct. 15 and concluding with a competition at Alta Sierra Country Club Nov. 12.

Junior golfers ages 8-17 and of all abilities are invited to attend one or all of the competitions.

All participants must register at least two days prior to each event at a local country club or contact the event organizer Chris Buti by phone at 530-263-2087 or by email at cbuti@njuhsd.com

The cost of each event will range from $10-$15.