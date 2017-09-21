Nevada County Country Club offers business memberships

Affordable golf for local working people is available through a new Business Membership program offered by the Nevada County Country Club in Grass Valley.

The program allows local businesses to purchase membership cards (a minimum of two) that can be shared among the firm's employees. The business will provide up to two authorized employee names for each laminated card.

"Our Board of Directors has developed this program with our local small businesses in mind," said club pro/manager Mike Rademaker. "We feel it's a good way to promote golf to the folks who work in the community."

The first two membership cards are priced at 85 percent of normal memberships, the third card is at 70 percent, the fourth is at 60 percent and five or more cards are priced at 50 percent of the standard membership rate. There is no initiation fee associated with the Business Membership.

For example, a small business purchasing two Business Memberships would see an annual price of $1,972, which covers unlimited golf for four people plus 12 guest passes. A larger business might purchase five cards which would authorize golf for 10 employees along with 30 guest passes for an annual cost of $4060.

Business Memberships include normal member privileges, including six guest passes (at $10 per round) per year, but do not include voting, serving on the Board of Directors or golf cart usage. Participation in the program requires the business to have a Federal Tax ID number and payment in advance.