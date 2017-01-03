Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports open for registration | TheUnion.com

Registration for Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s spring sports is currently open.

The NCASA volleyball and basketball leagues get started the week of Feb. 16, but team registration is due by Feb.1.

Volleyball will include a 4-on-4 women’s league, a 4-on-4 men’s league and a 4-on-4 coed league. Cost per team is $300.

Basketball leagues will include four tiers (A, B1, B2 and C), and the cost per team is $450.

For more information or to register a team contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Facebook page.