Nevada County Adult sports Association’s Player of the Week: Adrayan Aguirre | TheUnion.com

Nevada County Adult sports Association’s Player of the Week: Adrayan Aguirre
April 18, 2017
Nevada County Adult Sports Association's Player of the Week for April 7-16 is Adrayan Aguirre of the team Moonshine Lumber basketball team. Aguirre was instrumental in his team's 78-59 victory over the Inglorious Ballers in B2 league action, scoring 31 points and setting the tone on the defensive end.
