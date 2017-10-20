 NCASA flag football open for registration | TheUnion.com

NCASA flag football open for registration

The Union staff

There is still time to sign up for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's 2017-18 flag football season.

The 6-on-6 league gets started in November, but team registration is due by Sunday. The season will include 10 games plus playoffs. All games are played at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The cost per team is $550.

For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.

Go back to article