NCASA flag football open for registration
October 20, 2017
There is still time to sign up for Nevada County Adult Sports Association's 2017-18 flag football season.
The 6-on-6 league gets started in November, but team registration is due by Sunday. The season will include 10 games plus playoffs. All games are played at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. The cost per team is $550.
For more information, contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners enjoying best season in years, set to face Rocklin on Pink Night
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Miners sweep Rocklin on Pink Night (VIDEO)
- PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River, Colfax face off in critical league bout
- YOUTH BASEBALL: Gold Country Bears claim multiple tourney titles
- YOUTH FOOTBALL: Junior Miners start fast, top Rio Linda
Trending Sitewide
- ‘Trimmigrants’ descend on Nevada County, for better or for worse
- Moratorium on insurance policies affect prospective Nevada County homeowners
- Grass Valley murder suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
- Suspect arrested in two Grass Valley spot fires
- Hefty expenses force Nevada City to take out loans