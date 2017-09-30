Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Stephen Taylor
September 30, 2017
Bear River football player Stephen Taylor was a big reason the Bruins were able to pull out a 34-19 victory over El Dorado Sept. 22. The senior running back rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also caught two passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Through five games, Taylor has 442 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.
