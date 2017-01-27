 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Savannah Collyer | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Savannah Collyer

Savannah Collyer led the Bear River girls soccer team to a victory over Lincoln, 2-0, and a 3-3 draw with Center in Pioneer Valley League play. Collyer had a part in all of Bear River’s goals across the two games, notching a goal and two assists in the match with Center, and a goal and an assist against Lincoln.