Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon
December 30, 2016
Meadow Aragon helped the Lady Miners go 3-1 at the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada, beating San Leandro, Damonte Ranch and Pershing County. Aragon, a sophomore, scored a team-high 21 points against Damonte Ranch, tallied 17 against San Leandro, and pitched in seven points in the victory over Pershing County. Aragon also scored a team-high 16 points in NU’s loss to Reed, its only loss of the tourney.
