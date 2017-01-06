 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Greta Kramer | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Greta Kramer

Nevada Union girls basketball player Greta Kramer, a junior forward, helped the Lady Miners open Sierra Foothill League play with a victory over rival Del Oro, 52-42, Wednesday night. Kramer scored 17 points and had a team-high 13 rebounds in the win.