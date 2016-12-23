Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Gary Menary | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Gary Menary
December 23, 2016
Nevada Union basketball player Gary Menary helped the Miners go 2-1 this week with wins over Chico and Monterey Trail. Menary, a senior, scored eight points and had 19 rebounds against Monterey Trail, and scored 14 points in the win over Chico. Menary led the Miners with 29 points and 10 rebounds in a double overtime loss to Christian Brothers as well.
