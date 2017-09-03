 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough | TheUnion.com
The Union staff

Nevada Union distance runner Garrett Gough earned a decisive win against 188 other varsity runners at the season-opening Oakmont Invitational.

Gough, a junior, took the lead in the first mile and never relinquished, winning by 16 seconds with a time of 12 minutes, 18 seconds on the 4K course.