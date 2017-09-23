 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dawson Fay | TheUnion.com

The Union staff
Photo by Elias Funez |

Nevada Union running back Dawson Fay was instrumental in the Miners, 14-13, victory over Napa Sept. 15. The junior ran for a team-high 71 yards and a touchdown and also took a kick return back 92-yards for a touchdown. Fay leads the Miners in rushing yards and total touchdowns this season.

