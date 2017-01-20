 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dannah Fournier | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dannah Fournier

Dannah Fournier Nevada Union Alpine Ski Dannah Fournier led the Nevada Union girls ski squad to a first-place finish as a team in the slalom race at Alpine Meadows Monday. Fournier placed third individually with a two-race combined time of 1:29.36.Courtesy of Harry Lefrak / Lefrak Photography |

