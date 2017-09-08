Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Callie Bickmore
September 8, 2017
Bear River volleyball player Callie Bickmore was a big reason the Lady Bruins earned a pair of home wins over Capital Christian and Union Mine earlier this week. The junior outside hitter led the team in kills in both games, notching 12 in the win over Union Mine and another 15 in the victory over Capital Christian.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- IRONMAN: From the BSM to the World Championships, three local triathletes share their stories
- YOUTH BASEBALL: Gold Country Bears roar in season opening tourneys
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Tanner Vallejo earns spot on Bills roster
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bear River wins two straight at home
- PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River set to face reigning Nevada state champs Pershing County
Trending Sitewide
- Marijuana arrests: Nevada County deputies find thousands of pot plants, BHO lab in ‘cartel type’ grow operations
- Nevada County Sheriff’s Office raids numerous large pot grows
- Waste Management customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City won’t get service Wednesday
- Miss California, Grass Valley’s own Jillian Smith, to compete for Miss America
- Nevada County prosecutors: Carlee D’Arata pleads no contest to gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated