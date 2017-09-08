 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Callie Bickmore | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Callie Bickmore

The Union staff

Bear River volleyball player Callie Bickmore was a big reason the Lady Bruins earned a pair of home wins over Capital Christian and Union Mine earlier this week. The junior outside hitter led the team in kills in both games, notching 12 in the win over Union Mine and another 15 in the victory over Capital Christian.

