 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Austin Baze | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Austin Baze

The Union staff

Bear River senior Austin Baze put forth a strong effort on both sides of the ball Oct. 13, helping the Bruins football team edge Foothill, 14-13. Baze led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, one of which put Bear River ahead in the fourth quarter. Baze also had eight tackles and a sack on defense.

