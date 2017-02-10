Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Alyssa Pulkinghorn | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Alyssa Pulkinghorn
February 10, 2017
Bear River’s Alyssa Pulkinghorn came up big in a pair of Lady Bruins league victories this week. The senior guard scored a team-high 19 points in a win over Lincoln Thursday, and had 11 points in Bear River’s victory over Center Tuesday. For the season, Pulkinghorn is averaging 11.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game.
