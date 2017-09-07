KidZKount to host 15th annual “Swing for Kids” Charity Golf Tournament
September 7, 2017
KidZKount is hosting their 15th annual golf tournament to be held Oct. 2 at the Auburn Country Club in Auburn.
Registration and lunch is at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be a dinner that follows.
Prizes include a $15,000 hole-in-one, along with closest to the pin prize and four "place prizes."
This tournament is presented by KidZKount: Placer Community Action Council, Inc., Board of Directors. All proceeds benefit children involved in the Head Start Program, primarily supporting medical and dental benefits, the Daddy Read To Me Literacy Program, Nevada County Food and Toy Run, and other social services.
Corporate, individual and team sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are welcomed and greatly appreciated.
To register as an individual, a team or to become a tournament sponsor call Ed Wojcik at 530-878-2773 or Richard Page 530-613-0727.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Tanner Vallejo earns spot on Bills roster
- YOUTH BASEBALL: Gold Country Bears roar in season opening tourneys
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bear River wins two straight at home
- INDYCAR: Nevada County native Alexander Rossi wins at Watkins Glen
- PREP FOOTBALL: Nevada Union surges past Placer
Trending Sitewide
- Waste Management customers in Grass Valley, Nevada City won’t get service Wednesday
- Marijuana arrests: Nevada County deputies find thousands of pot plants, BHO lab in ‘cartel type’ grow operations
- Nevada County marijuana citizen’s panel gets direction from Board of Supervisors
- ‘Moving forward’ on tiny home development in Nevada County
- Ranch Fire burns in Sierra County