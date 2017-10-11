YOUTH GOLF: Nevada County Junior Golf Tour makes second stop of series

The Nevada County Junior Golf Tour made a stop at the Lake of Pines Golf Course Oct. 1, marking the second event in the four-tourney series.

Earning first place in the boys 14-17 age group at the Lake of the Pines event was Devin Crabb with a 57. He finished two strokes ahead of second place finisher Trevor Nielson. With back-to-back second place finishes, Nielson now leads his age group in the tour standings with eight points. The winner of each event receives five points, second place gets four points and so on down to the fifth place finisher getting one point. Caden Harlabakis was third at Lake of the Pines and is in second in the tour standings.

In the girls 14-17 age group, Raydean Aroz edged out the victory with a 42. Aroz finished one stroke ahead of second-place Kalei Owen. After two events, Owen leads the age group with nine points after winning the first one held at Nevada County Country Club Sept. 17. Haley McCormick placed third.

Taking the top spot in the girls 11-13 age group was Tavia Burgess with a 40. Second place went to Theresa Shaw and third place went to Corina Shaw. Theresa Shaw leads the age group with eight points after two straight second place finishes.

Over in the boys 11-13 age group, Andre Petersen won his second event in a row, finishing with a 46. Trevor Buti was just a stroke behind and took second place. Petersen leads the age group with 10 points and Buti is in second with 7.5 points.

In the boys 10-and-under age group, Ivan Vinogradov made it two wins in a row with a 40. Second place went to David Ban.

Recommended Stories For You

Taking home first place in the girls 10-and-under age group was Abby McCormick. It was her second straight win on the tour as well. Ava Ban was second.

Registration is currently open for the next event on the Nevada County Junior Golf Tour, which will be held at Darkhorse Golf Club Sunday. Junior golfers ages 8-17 and of all abilities are invited to attend one or all of the competitions. All participants must register at least two days prior to each event at a local country club or contact the event organizer Chris Buti by phone at 530-263-2087 or by email at cbuti@njuhsd.com. The cost of each event will range from $10-$15. For more information about the tour, visit https://sites.google.com/view/nevada-county-junior-golf/home.