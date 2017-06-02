IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Rossi races well; Warriors rip Cavs | TheUnion.com

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: Very little margin of error at the Indy 500. Alexander Rossi races very well. He races in the top three spots most of the afternoon in Indianapolis. He holds the lead on several occasions. Then it is an ill-timed pit stop that suddenly pushes him back to 20th. He works his way back, finishing seventh. He may not be satisfied, but it is a great performance on auto racing's biggest stage.

WARRIORS AVALANCHE: Cleveland has an off-night, shooting at a 35 percent clip with 20 turnovers. LeBron James has an ordinary game. Kevin Durant with 38 points in the 113-91 Warriors win. Golden State has only four turnovers. However, beware. It is but one game. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be better on Sunday night and beyond. It is nice to have the lead, but there is a lot of basketball to play.

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: It is the "Imperfect Storm." Taryn Salcedo marriage is on the same day and exact same time as father Marco's NorCal volleyball championship game in Dublin vs. Bellarmine of San Jose. What is a guy to do? If you know Marco, family always comes first. He admits, "I didn't want to be distracted, but I was." Two overwhelming events in one day. Taryn's wedding goes off without a hitch. Salcedo's Roseville High School squad wins in four sets. He truly watches a daughter and team come of age. Perhaps the most amazing day of his life.

NASHVILLE THWARTED: The Predators lose both games in Pittsburgh. The Penguins get only 12 shots in game 1, but win. In Game 2, the Pens seal it in the first 4 minutes of period 3, parlaying a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 lead. In order for Nashville to be relevant, they need to win both games in Nashville. Otherwise, Pittsburgh will hoist their 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup.

OH, CANADA!: The Stanley Cup is indeed the Holy Grail of Canada … their most prized possession. They believe it belongs there for the sport they invented. With the ouster of the Ottawa Senators, it marks a string of 27 years without claiming the trophy. Last win was 1990. Supreme frustration. The hockey gods punish our neighbors once more, and each year is more difficult punishment.

TIGER LILLY: Tiger is asleep at the wheel in Florida at 3 a.m. on Memorial Day. Woods fails all sobriety tests. He is arrested on a DUI after telling police he was returning from golf in L.A. (It must have been a long drive). Terrible mugshot. He blames pain-killers for the arrest. ESPN photoshops the mugshot to make Tiger looks better. Of course, he apologizes to all of his fans. Perhaps he needs to retire for the night earlier … or make stops between L.A. and Florida.

CASILLA'S HOUSE OF HORRORS: Santiago Casilla, now the A's closer, comes up with yet another pressure-packed, dysfunctional close. A's lead 4-0 going into the bottom of the ninth at Yankee Stadium. Comfortable, right? No! He loads the bases, allows a run, and has the tying run at the plate when the Yankees finally succumb. It reminds one of last season with the Giants when he blew nine saves, setting a franchise record. His game is still suspect as he takes a stealth effort by Sean Manaea and turns it into a nail-biter.

STRICKLAND/HARPER EXCHANGE BLOWS: It is a Memorial Day to remember. Giants Hunter Strickland decides to exact revenge for a pair of 2014 National League Divisional Series home runs by Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals. Harper charges the mound, throws his helmet somewhere in the vicinity of Strickland and the fight is on. Both land decent punches. Strickland and Harper land six and four-game suspensions. It was the only blow the Giants would land in a 3-0 loss.

HOMER AT THE BAT: Homer Simpson is enshrined in the MLB Hall of Fame? His appearance is brief in an episode that stands the test of time. He is launched into immortality in an eclectic "Simpsons" episode entitled "Homer at the Bat" after a pivotal at bat for the Springfield Nuclear Plant Team. Despite a loaded team comprised of Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Jose Canseco, Don Mattingly, Ozzie Smith and Darryl Strawberry (among others), it is Homer that bats in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded in a tie game. He is beaned and rendered unconscious to bring in the winning run! Indeed, he has his own plaque and is memorialized by Boggs and Smith. Forever he stands, err lies.

