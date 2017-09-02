IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: NFL wraps preseason; A’s win despite decimated roster

SUPER THURSDAY: The 49ers win 23-13. Some momentum going into next Sunday. Sloppy fourth quarter. Can someone hold onto the ball? Meaningless. Raiders lost 17-13 to Seattle. Warning sign after a poor pre-season. We shall see. It is a late touchdown that does them in this week. Games start to count next week.

A'S SOAR, GIANTS BORE: Weekend baseball finds the A's sweeping in Oakland vs. the Texas Rangers. Good, focused play. However, the Giants are swept. The capper? A nine-run eighth for the Diamondbacks in the final game. Giants lose 11-0. Credit to the A's. Timely hits and the will to win. On the other hand, the Giants find ways to lose…a scant four runs in the entire series. There is no comparison between these two squads right now, and it is spellbinding for Bay Area fans.

JUST THINKING: Who else can the Oakland A's unload? How much can management decimate this team? Sending Rajai Davis to Boston in exchange for a minor leaguer seems just ridiculous. However, it comes on the heels of several other controversial moves. The A's make do with the talent they have. They even find ways to win. The desire to put a truly competitive team on the field could get a better management boost.

HARVEY MAKES HOUSTON A MESS: The Houston Astros are enjoying an excellent season with a double-digit lead in the American League West. However, they must abandon home for now due to additional rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey. So now, they make Tropicana Field in Florida home until today. College games are re-positioned. New Orleans is expected to be effected soon. It will be a while until things are even somewhat back in order. Terrible disaster of monumental proportions.

MAYWEATHER DELIVERS: It is a lopsided fight as Floyd Mayweather bests Conor McGregor. Mercifully, it is stopped in the 10th. Mayweather dominates and goes to 50-0 all-time in fights. He rewards odds makers with a high-quality performance. It sets records for Nevada gaming. Nothing like ending it on a high note.

49ERS IMPRESSIVE LOSS: San Francisco quarterback Brian Hoyer goes 12 for 17 for 176 yards and two touchdowns in two quarters last Saturday. However, they experience a dreadful fourth quarter and find a way to lose the game 32-31. I wonder what Kyle Shanahan thinks? Offensive lineman Joe Staley's suffers a first half knee injury. It will be all-telling when the first string has a 60 minute performance.

RAIDERS PREPARE: This team appears on track as long as the first string stays healthy. Derek Carr completes 75-percent of his passes last weekend before departing just before half. Amari Cooper hauls in four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The defense is tested by the Dallas Cowboys. However, the response is a positive 13-10 halftime lead. The concern? The offense produces nothing in the second half. It allows Dallas to come back and win. Derek Carr will need to stay healthy. The parts are in place.

AHMAD BROOKS GONE: He is third all-time in tackles for the San Francisco 49ers. The team continues to struggle to find impact players. Yet, Kyle Shanahan calls him expendable, and decides he is not a part of the 49ers future. Disappointing at best. Is the team better without Brooks? No.

MANZIEL DONE: If troubled Johnny Manziel ever plays pro football again, it will be a miracle. He imploded a once-promising career through too much bad behavior. Now, he tries out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. A source proclaims, "Too many red flags." Canadian sports authority TSN reports that the Tiger-Cats were "convinced he is not ready to resume his professional career." Close to the end-of-the-line.

