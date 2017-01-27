IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Marleau’s memorable moment | TheUnion.com

MARLEAU…SIMPLY INCREDIBLE!: It doesn’t matter whether you love or hate hockey. It is of little significance that the San Jose Sharks won Monday night in Colorado 5-2. It makes no difference that Brent Burns has yet another monster night with one goal and two assists. Their fifth win in-a-row is simply a side note. Patrick Marleau, a 37 year old who has only worn teal for San Jose during his entire NHL career, has arguably his crowning moment…so far. With the score tied 1-1 in the third, he scores four goals. It is the first time this had been done in one period since Mario Lemieux did it in 1997. A great guy who never dodges the press, it is his night. A truly memorable moment.

STRONG SHOWINGS BY PATRIOTS/FALCONS: New England and Atlanta post strong performances in route to berths in the 51st Super Bowl. The Falcons dominate Green Bay 44-21. Matt Ryan passes for 392 yards in a 27-of-38 performance. His main target? Julio Jones with nine receptions for 180 yards. New England punches their ticket with a 36-17 conquest of the Steelers. Tom Brady is again phenomenal, 32-for-42 for 384 yards. Chris Hogan pulls in nine receptions for 180 yards while teammate Julius Edelman takes in eight passes for 118 yards. Strong victories by both squads make for a provocative matchup.

TIMMY’S LAST GASP?: Tim Lincecum is not ready to call it a career. There has been little interest in the ex-Giants star. However, he still thinks he has what it takes to contribute despite a 9.16 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He has had another six months to recover from hip surgery. Where might he land? He prefers the West Coast. Maybe Oakland or San Diego. Is Seattle out of the mix? Regardless, he still opts not to take his talents overseas.

KINGS STUN THE KING: If LeBron James was upset before Wednesday’s tilt with the Kings, imagine how he felt when the Sacramento Kings played arguably their very best game of the season in route to a 116-112 overtime win over the Cavs. Sacramento storms back after being down 111-106 halfway through OT. Several key moments in which the Kings pass the test. It is a big road win as the Cavs lose three in a row and six of their last eight. Full marks to Sacramento on this night!

GROUCHY WARRIORS FANS: Ouch. Golden State loses in Miami vs. The Heat. Aside from that, it is a 3-1 week. The win on Wednesday night in Charlotte was a back-and-forth contest until the Warriors outscored the Hornets in the fourth quarter 38-23. Golden State is No. 1 in field goal percentage and points scored.

THE NEW NBA TREND: The Boston Celtics choose the GE logo for their jersey. Our Sacramento team partners with Blue Diamond. The Philadelphia 76ers go with StubHub. It is a 2.5 inch, left-side of the jersey offering. The 76ers did it for three years at a cost of $15 million. It is a simple money-grab for a league swimming in money. Is the $24 billion TV deal not enough? Watch for this to come to fruition starting next season.

LIGHTNING STRIKES FOR USAIN BOLT: He is a victim of circumstance. Usain Bolt is stripped of his Gold Medal in the 4×100 relay after teammate, Nesta Carter, fails a secondary drug test. The culprit is a drug called methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant. It is a nasal decongestant that was removed from the shelves in 1983. Bolt’s accomplishment of a triple-triple is washed away. The IOC is now keeping samples for 10 years as technology continues to improve.

