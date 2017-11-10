IN The WAKE OF THE WEEK: Lady Miners impress on way to title game; Bruins keep season alive

MINERS RISING INDEED: The Nevada Union Lady Miners volleyball team plays for the Sac-Joaquin Section championship today! After a straight set win vs. Del Oro in the semifinals on Tuesday night, this giddy and talented crew is poised to defy the naysayers. Sophomore Faith Menary goes on a 13-point tear in set two and adds, "I am really proud of this team." Captain Regan Heppe states, "We have many aspects that are profound." Bekah McGill finalizes, "This could happen!" They march in unison to the final game of this year's sectional campaign.

BRUINS WIN IN BAZE OF GLORY: Bear River gets the big win in overtime 35-27 last Friday. They punch their card for the post season. Austin Baze comes up big on both ends of the ball. 189 yards and four touchdowns. He also provides the big strip-sack against Center in OT to seal the game. He says, "It was a total team effort. We couldn't have done it without everybody."

49ERS SEEKING RELEVANCE: Well, the 49ers are 0-9. They eclipse the team record they set for most losses to start a season. Sixteen people on the injured reserve list and a debilitating 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals as more players go down in this contest. Is Jimmy Garoppolo the silver lining against the lowly New York Giants at Levi's on Sunday?

RAIDERS PREVAIL: It is hard to figure out how, but at 4-5 the Raiders are still in the hunt. They win in Miami 27-24 vs. the Dolphins. Jay Cutler battles Derek Carr all night as they both put up great statistics. The difference? Receiver Jared Cook takes in eight receptions for 126 yards. The bad news? Still way too many dropped balls that should be receptions. Take the week off, Oakland. It is bye week.

CUBAN VS. GREEN: Pure silliness? Has everything become hyper-sensitive? Warriors Draymond Green criticizes the use of the term "owners" in an interview. Mark Cuban takes offense and demands an apology. He says it is the wrong connotation. Cuban speaks of how he "bust his (expletive)" to build and operate a team. Will it ever get back to the way it once was? It is doubtful.

WARRIORS HOT: Golden State goes 8-1 in the last nine. First in the league in scoring, 3-point percentage, and field goal percentage. The Minnesota Timberwolves come in Wednesday on a roll. Without Kevin Durant, the Warriors demolish Minnesota 125-101. It has been a series of lop-sided wins. Train is on the track and the Warriors are delivering.

KINGS WIN: Surprising but true! The Sacramento Kings best the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-86 on Tuesday night. OKC shoots 33.7 percent on the night with 17 turnovers. Buddy Held with 21 and Zach Randolph with 18 points. Then on Thursday night, a dramatic 109-108 win against the surging Philadelphia 76ers. De'Aaron Fox hits the game winner with 13.8 seconds left and the Kings hang on. Two-game winning streak and a huge sigh of relief as Sacramento heads on the road.

CAVALIERS IN TROUBLE: By midweek the Cleveland Cavaliers are a lowly 4-7 on the season. Team meetings, player accusations, jerseys ripped off bodies, and constant substitutions cannot save Cleveland. "We suck right now," says forward Channing Frye. The biggest disappointment so far in the NBA season, the Cavaliers need to find a way to get it together or it will soon be curtains for Tyronn Lue.

GIRARDI OUT: It comes as a bit of a surprise as the New York Yankees fire manager Joe Girardi. General Manager Brian Cashman says his issues with Girardi were with his ability to "engage, communicate and connect with playing personnel." With this said, Girardi almost got the Yankees to the World Series as the Astros had to come from behind to prevail. Girardi to the broadcast booth? Dusty Baker a prime candidate for the vacated managerial position? The process has become secretive in New York.

ROY HALLADAY DEAD: Former MLB Star dies while flying an ICON A5 aircraft that is described as a "Jet Ski with wings." Of the 23 registered, now three have crashed. Unfortunately, the third crash involved the Cy Young winner. Made in Vacaville, the other fatal crash occurred near Lake Berryessa. Made to fly over water, it appears prone to pilot error. In this case, it takes the life of a well-regarded baseball player at the age of 40.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.