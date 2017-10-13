IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Humphers now in the 200 club; NBA hoops coming soon

200 AND COUNTING: Dave Humphers prowled the football sidelines at Nevada Union for many seasons. Now a co-head coach at River Valley High School, he earns his 200th win! Most notorious win? The 2005 City Championship game when Nevada Union beat Grant in a brilliant shutout performance, the second of that season vs. the Pacers. He states, "I've appreciated Nevada Union, loved the school and two towns, worked there for 33 years." Never one to forget his roots, he now coaches along with ex-student Brennan McFadden. Simply brilliant.

BEAR RIVER FALLS TO LINCOLN: It is a 33-13 road loss to open the league season last Friday. Five turnovers doom the Bruins. Senior running back Stephen Taylor exits in the first quarter. They storm back from a 19-0 halftime deficit to make it close. However, the Zebras pull away. Still lots of football to play in a challenging league.

NU HEARTBREAKER: Ah, one has to wonder what it will take to win a league game. Nevada Union scores 53 points, but is bested by Woodcreek on the last play of the game last Friday. Offense finally jells. However, the apparent winning touchdown by NU with 1:01 left only allowed the Timberwolves to pull off a stunner. Coach Dennis Houlihan is left to remark, "Every loss is hard. There's nothing else to say."

49ERS FRUSTRATION: Arguably the most frustrating loss of the season. San Francisco takes it to overtime on the road vs. the Colts. Finally, a brilliant fourth quarter gains an unpredictable tie. However, OT has not been kind. After their only chance in extra time, Indianapolis seals it with a field goal. Quarterback Brian Hoyer goes 29-for-46 for 353 yards. It is not enough. They have lost the last four games by a combined 11 points. The team is playing better and more competitively. A win to come soon.

RAIDERS ROUGHED UP BY RAVENS: Joe Flacco has an excellent first half and the Raiders allow the Baltimore Ravens to score 14 quick first quarter points. Raiders backup E.J. Manuel goes 13-for-26 for a mere 159 yards. Oakland gains only 267 total yards. It is a tough defensive performance that leads to the 30-17 loss.

COMING SOON TO AN ARENA NEAR YOU: The NBA regular season is set to commence. For the Kings, expect an improved season. They made some good moves in the offseason, and their preseason performance has been encouraging. As for the Warriors, even with injuries this is an incredibly strong squad. Tough to travel to China for meaningless games. However, once they shed the jet lag, watch for an entertaining campaign.

Recommended Stories For You

A LESSON LEARNED? MAYBE NOT!: Jemele Hill of ESPN Sportscenter has been suspended for a post on social media that attacked the NFL and its sponsors. She took to the pen (err, computer) to suggest that fans should boycott NFL advertisers in the wake of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones statement that kneeling players would not play. This comes on the heels of an initial post critical of President Trump. She has some idle time to think about it. Maybe it will make a difference, although in today's age it may not.

COUNTERPOINT: Former Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka had a lot to say about the political issues that have enveloped sports. "If you don't respect our country, then you shouldn't be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football," he stated on Westwood One prior to Monday Night Football. He continued, "If you don't respect this flag and this country, then you don't know what it is all about. I would say, adios." A provocative commentary.

YANKS/ASTROS: The New York Yankees complete the dramatic comeback. After going down two games to the Cleveland Indians, they take the next three to win the series. The Astros cruise and are ready for the Final Four of baseball. Tired of the Yankees? Enthusiastic about the Astros after a woeful postseason history? Find hurricane-ravaged Houston and the scheduling challenges of the Astros provocative? It should be a captivating series in route to a World Series appearance.

CUBS SURVIVE: You have to feel for Dusty Baker. A heartbreaking 9-8 loss after an early lead. Baker has never made it to the winner's circle as a coach. He deserves better. Brilliant baseball mind. He is left to watch the Cubs vs. the Dodgers for the NL Crown.

SHARKS FINALLY SWIMMING: After two losses, the San Jose Sharks best the Buffalo Sabers 3-2 on Thursday night. The young guns get it done at The Shark Tank. Too early to tell about the impact this squad will have, but we get more clues tonight as San Jose plays the New York Islanders in San Jose.

FINAL THOUGHT: What does it say about the US Men's Soccer team after they fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after 32 years of participating in the tournament? Bad news.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.