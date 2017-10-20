IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Dodgers reach World Series; Carr drives Raiders past Chiefs

DODGERS PUNCH TICKET FOR BIG DANCE: The 11-1 victory on Thursday night sends the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series. Is this the season that they vanquish the demons? After several years of playoff futility, they appear poised to win it all.

SIMPLY WHACKY: Marshawn Lynch is ejected for assaulting an official after coming off the bench. 49ers cast-off Navarro Bowman plays well. However, the star is the man with the broken bone in his back. Oakland's Derek Carr (417 yards/3 TD's) puts the dagger in the Kansas City Chiefs back on the second untimed play at the conclusion of Thursday night's game. It is a touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree to tie it at 30. The Raiders convert the extra point to win 31-30 in a contest that leaves the Raiders very much alive.

KAEPERNICK DONE: Colin Kaepernick all but ends his NFL career after he files a grievance against the NFL. What a calamity. He claims collusion by general managers, owners and coaches to blackball him due to his political stance. With Aaron Rodgers down, would he be an alternative for Green Bay? However, no, he is done in professional football after his latest, fatal move.

BEAR RIVER GUTS IT OUT: It was not a masterpiece, but the 14-13 win over Foothill Oct. 13 allows the Bruins to inch closer to the postseason. "We got it done," says co-head coach Terry Logue. Stephen Taylor is missed, but Luke Baggett has a big night. Logue expresses "disappointment" with the effort, but Bear River gets it done and insures a winning season.

NOT SURPRISING: Folsom is one of the top teams in the state. They lead 35-0 at half, and they are just too big and fast for the Nevada Union Miners. It is a tough night on both sides of the ball as the Bulldogs cruise. Two more chances for that elusive SFL win.

"THEY DON'T HAVE A CHANCE": Ah, it is Draymond Green again. In a profanity-laced "talk" he declares the upcoming season over. "It's pretty (expletive) sick how everyone is just in a (expletive) panic about what to do," he claims. Yes, the Warriors are an awesome squad, but is it a little too early to declare the season done?

ROCKETS RESPOND: It is a tough start for the Warriors as the Houston Rockets take a lead on the first shot and last shot of Tuesday night's game. It was largely bad news for Golden State. Andre Iguodala is out. Draymond Green exits early with a knee issue. Kevin Durant's game winning shot is a fraction of a second late. The bright spot? Nick Young is nearly unstoppable shooting 6-of-7 on 3's. Someone forgot to tell Houston to roll over and the result is a 122-121 Rockets win.

KINGS FAIL OPENING NIGHT: Sacramento has five players in double figures led by Willie Cauley-Stein with 21. They shoot 47.7 percent on the night, but 34.8 percent on 3's. They compete well with the Houston Rockets all night, but the final is a 105-100 loss at home. James Hardin and Eric Gordon score 27 and 25 points respectively. It is a decent start with positive promise ahead.

SHARKS CONTINUE HOME STREAK AGAINST MONTREAL: The gloried Montreal Canadiens came into San Jose and lost … again! They have not beaten the Sharks in San Jose since 1999. San Jose got goals from Logan Couture (2), Tomas Hertyl, Joel Pavelski (his first of the season) and Joe Thornton. "Jumbo" Joe moved into 21st place among all-time NHL scorers. It is a complete game as the Sharks play 60 minutes of solid hockey. Maybe something to build on. As for the Canadiens, an unpredictably slow start.

BLACK SUNDAY: The 49ers lose 26-24. The Raiders lose 17-16. Brian Hoyer is out at QB for SF while C.J. Beathard is in. First and 10 from the Redskins 41 with less than a minute to play. However, they go backwards and lose. Derek Carr is back and plays well. However, Oakland cannot reach the end zone with any consistency. Missed extra point dooms the Raiders. SF/Oakland lose by a total of 3 points collectively. The 49ers are out and the Raiders needed Thursday night to stay in the hunt.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.